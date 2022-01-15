Venturi Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 50,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,928,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,152,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,536,499,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,268 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,000.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,155,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,929 shares during the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,123.2% in the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 865,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,275,000 after acquiring an additional 794,796 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.8% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,859,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,675,000 after acquiring an additional 783,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 461.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 943,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,399,000 after buying an additional 775,155 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.00. 26,136,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,697,530. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $72.00 and a one year high of $82.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.