Venturi Wealth Management LLC Trims Stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 95,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $152,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.41. 3,751,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,784,539. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $31.22 and a 12 month high of $33.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.95.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th.

