Ventyx Biosciences Inc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.24). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.73) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.95) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $15.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.28. Ventyx Biosciences has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83).

In related news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio purchased 312,500 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

