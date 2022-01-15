Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Short Interest Down 77.1% in December

Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
OTCMKTS OEZVY traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $21.42. 676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425. Verbund has a 12 month low of $13.83 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.51 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68.
Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $930.42 million during the quarter.
About Verbund
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, energy utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers in Austria and internationally. The company operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments.
