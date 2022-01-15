VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) Short Interest Up 300.0% in December

VIA optronics AG (NYSE:VIAO) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the December 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,387,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 40,500 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 354,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 12,695 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of VIA optronics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,045,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,730,000 after purchasing an additional 149,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VIAO traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $9.43. 11,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,822. VIA optronics has a fifty-two week low of $5.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

VIA optronics (NYSE:VIAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.40. VIA optronics had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a negative return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $58.25 million during the quarter.

About VIA optronics

VIA optronics AG, through its subsidiary, provides display solutions worldwide. It also develops, manufactures, and sells customized and application-specific metal mesh touch sensors and electrode base film materials for use in touch modules or other touch products. In addition, the company offers interactive display solutions, including curved display panels and solutions integrating multiple display touch assemblies; and optical bonding services, as well as licenses optical bonding process and sells related equipment.

