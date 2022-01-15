Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 7,519 Shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 99.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Loral Space & Communications Inc. were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 93.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 13,770 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 219,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,513,000 after buying an additional 4,243 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 92,975.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,191,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,284,000 after buying an additional 21,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 17.4% during the second quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 66,330 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LORL opened at $41.52 on Friday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.55 and a twelve month high of $56.54. The company has a market cap of $889.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.14.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter.

Loral Space & Communications Inc. Profile

Loral Space & Communications, Inc engages in the provision of satellite-based communication services to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers. It offers video distribution and direct-to-home video, as well as end-to-end communications services using both satellite and hybrid satellite-ground networks.

