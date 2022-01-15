Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $623,000 Stock Position in Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) by 7.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Heartland Express were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 1,577.4% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Heartland Express during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 280.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 123.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 81,492.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 10,594 shares in the last quarter. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLD stock opened at $15.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 0.50. Heartland Express, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.71 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $152.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.41 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Heartland Express, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 6th. Heartland Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.33%.

HTLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Heartland Express from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Heartland Express from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.40.

Heartland Express Company Profile

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

