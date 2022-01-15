Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $675,000 Stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HGV. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 113.2% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 72.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

HGV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.80.

In other news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 17,526 shares of Hilton Grand Vacations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total transaction of $909,248.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HGV opened at $51.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.95. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.88 and a 52 week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -58.09 and a beta of 2.14.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.52. Hilton Grand Vacations had a negative net margin of 3.10% and a positive return on equity of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 346.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations, Inc engages in marketing and sale of vacation ownership interval and management of resorts in urban destinations. It operates through the Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. The Real Estate Sales and Financing segment refers to the sale of vacation ownership intervals on behalf of third-party developers using the Hilton Grand Vacations brand in exchange for sales, marketing and brand fees, and the financing solutions.

