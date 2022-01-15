Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $692,000 Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 8.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 124,836 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 10,971 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 12.4% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,903 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 77,005 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 11.3% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 326,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 33,100 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 93.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 26,706 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 58.7% in the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 2,657,827 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,070,000 after acquiring an additional 982,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 1,963.0% in the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 525,471 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SWN opened at $4.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.93. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $3.22 and a twelve month high of $5.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.12.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a negative net margin of 55.08% and a positive return on equity of 324.52%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SWN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.06.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

