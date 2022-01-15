Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 542 Shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Insperity were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insperity during the third quarter valued at $220,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Insperity by 105.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 227,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,818,000 after buying an additional 116,601 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Insperity during the third quarter worth $238,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Insperity by 2.3% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 194,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,572,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Insperity alerts:

In related news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 12,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $1,431,572.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 29,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.20, for a total transaction of $3,554,794.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,900 shares of company stock valued at $15,543,779 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Shares of NYSE NSP opened at $106.81 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.24 and a twelve month high of $129.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.86. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.