Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,632 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novanta were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novanta by 2.8% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Novanta by 77.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Novanta by 2.6% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Novanta by 1.5% during the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 9,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its position in Novanta by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Novanta stock opened at $155.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 112.53 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.73 and a 12 month high of $184.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $177.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The business’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Novanta Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 15,000 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.82, for a total value of $2,502,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

