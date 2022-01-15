ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) Receives $7.25 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRAY. B. Riley raised shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ViewRay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other ViewRay news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 17,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Scott William Drake acquired 89,285 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 8.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 397,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after buying an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 363.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 19,847 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViewRay in the third quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of ViewRay by 9.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,311,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

VRAY stock opened at $4.77 on Wednesday. ViewRay has a 52-week low of $3.79 and a 52-week high of $8.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $785.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business had revenue of $19.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ViewRay will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

