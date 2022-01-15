Vinci (EPA:DG) PT Set at €113.00 by Barclays

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €113.00 ($128.41) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €100.00 ($113.64) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €107.00 ($121.59) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €98.50 ($111.93) target price on shares of Vinci in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €108.00 ($122.73) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price objective on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €106.19 ($120.67).

Get Vinci alerts:

EPA:DG opened at €98.47 ($111.90) on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is €90.51. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($79.02) and a one year high of €88.80 ($100.91).

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Vinci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vinci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.