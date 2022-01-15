Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) Short Interest Update

Vivos Inc. (OTCMKTS:RDGL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,200 shares, a growth of 11,100.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,469,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RDGL opened at $0.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.97 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 2.27. Vivos has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

About Vivos

Vivos, Inc is a radiation oncology medical device company. It is engaged in the development of its yttrium-90 based brachytherapy device, RadioGel, for the treatment of non-resectable tumors. The firm’s product, RadioGel, is an injectable particle-gel for brachytherapy radiation treatment of cancerous tumors in people and animals.

