VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VIZIO Holding Corp. is driving the future of televisions through its integrated platform of cutting-edge Smart TVs and powerful SmartCast operating system. It also offers a portfolio of sound bars which deliver consumers an elevated audio experience. The company’s platform gives content providers more ways to distribute their content and advertisers. VIZIO Holding Corp. is headquartered in Orange County, California. “

Get VIZIO alerts:

VZIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of VIZIO from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research assumed coverage on shares of VIZIO in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

NYSE:VZIO opened at $17.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.84. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $16.68 and a twelve month high of $28.80.

VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $588.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that VIZIO will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder V-Tw Holdings, Llc sold 21,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $435,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $90,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 922,752 shares of company stock valued at $19,002,768.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VIZIO during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of VIZIO during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. 8.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About VIZIO

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated home entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

Further Reading: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on VIZIO (VZIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for VIZIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIZIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.