Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 157 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.13) target price on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.24) price target on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 185 ($2.51) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 152 ($2.06) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 160 ($2.17) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 230 ($3.12) price target on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 166.17 ($2.26).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 118.28 ($1.61) on Friday. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.43) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.28. The firm has a market cap of £32.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.80.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio is -18.00%.

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 116 ($1.57) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($47,237.68).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

