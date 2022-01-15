Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

Several analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Barclays cut shares of Vonage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Vonage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities cut shares of Vonage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Vonage alerts:

In other Vonage news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 485,822 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $10,056,515.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 25,000 shares of Vonage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,577,109 shares of company stock valued at $74,015,376. 4.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $67,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $69,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the second quarter worth $154,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VG traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,472,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,544,542. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.39, a PEG ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.58. Vonage has a 52-week low of $10.85 and a 52-week high of $20.87.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $358.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.37 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 6.56%. Vonage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vonage will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of communication services through cloud-connected devices. It operates through the Business and Consumer segments. The Business segment provides cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS) solutions, which comprises of integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, and mobile applications over its scalable Session Initiation Protocol based Voice over Internet Protocol network.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vonage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.