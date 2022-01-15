Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

IHD stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $8.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 8.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $4,856,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 7.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 234,410 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,796 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund by 314.9% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 18,220 shares in the last quarter.

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

