Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) Short Interest Update

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund (NYSE:IHD) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a growth of 150.5% from the December 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
IHD stock opened at $7.26 on Friday. Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund has a one year low of $6.92 and a one year high of $8.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.49.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund Company Profile
Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by ING Investment Management Advisors B.V. and Voya Investments, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe.
