Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Increased to $229.00 by Analysts at Tigress Financial

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Tigress Financial from $227.00 to $229.00 in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 50.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $219.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Walt Disney from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.64.

NYSE:DIS opened at $151.94 on Thursday. Walt Disney has a one year low of $142.04 and a one year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $276.17 billion, a PE ratio of 139.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $18.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total value of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,868 shares of company stock valued at $3,562,297 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 260.6% during the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

