Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 7651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.

The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WAFD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

About Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

