Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) Reaches New 1-Year High After Earnings Beat

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $36.91 and last traded at $36.85, with a volume of 7651 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.22.
The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Washington Federal had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1.0% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,747 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Washington Federal by 1,229.9% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares during the period. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
About Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD)
Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.
