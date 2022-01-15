WazirX (WRX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $9.19 Million

WazirX (CURRENCY:WRX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. WazirX has a total market cap of $348.95 million and $9.19 million worth of WazirX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WazirX coin can now be bought for approximately $1.07 or 0.00002509 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, WazirX has traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00063291 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00075377 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,284.65 or 0.07676599 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,701.16 or 0.99797455 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00008460 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.54 or 0.00069044 BTC.

About WazirX

WazirX was first traded on January 21st, 2020. WazirX’s total supply is 972,280,002 coins and its circulating supply is 325,056,864 coins. WazirX’s official Twitter account is @wazirxindia and its Facebook page is accessible here . WazirX’s official website is wazirx.com . The official message board for WazirX is medium.com/@wazirx

According to CryptoCompare, “WRX, a utility token backed by WazirX, forms the backbone of the WazirX ecosystem. It launched WRX tokens to involve its community in helping build out WazirX, and reward them accordingly for contributing to success. This helps WazirX stay true to the ethos of cryptocurrency and blockchain – to share the rewards of WazirX's success with its early adopters and supporters. “

WazirX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WazirX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WazirX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WazirX using one of the exchanges listed above.

