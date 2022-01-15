Wedbush Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $73.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.86% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.
NYSE:KBH opened at $49.04 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.
In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.
KB Home Company Profile
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
