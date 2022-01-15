Wedbush Raises KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Price Target to $73.00

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) had its price target increased by research analysts at Wedbush from $60.00 to $73.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 48.86% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for KB Home’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.16 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on KB Home from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KB Home presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.73.

NYSE:KBH opened at $49.04 on Thursday. KB Home has a 12-month low of $34.92 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.76.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The construction company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.14. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 39,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $1,636,217.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 166,861 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $7,118,290.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 352,032 shares of company stock worth $14,837,469. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 24,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $952,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 66,540 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of KB Home by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,182 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

