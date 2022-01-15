Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$15.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13. The firm had revenue of C$67.55 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,612.60.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

