Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$15.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its target price trimmed by National Bankshares from C$15.50 to C$15.25 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wesdome Gold Mines currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.
Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$10.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 13.22. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$13.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.
In other news, Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total transaction of C$169,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60. Also, Senior Officer Lindsay Jean Maria Carpenter sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.40, for a total transaction of C$93,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$219,612.60.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
