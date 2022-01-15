West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Price Target Increased to C$143.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$137.00 to C$143.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $118.60 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. TD Securities lowered shares of West Fraser Timber from an action list buy rating to a buy rating and set a C$110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, West Fraser Timber presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $129.51.

Shares of West Fraser Timber stock opened at $97.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.40. West Fraser Timber has a twelve month low of $58.99 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The firm has a market cap of $10.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.53.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that West Fraser Timber will post 28.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.156 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.90%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 10.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 16.2% during the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 6.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

