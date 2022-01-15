Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Price Target Cut to C$1.00

Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) had its target price cut by Raymond James from C$1.10 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of WTHVF stock opened at $0.37 on Tuesday. Westhaven Gold has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.38.

About Westhaven Gold

Westhaven Gold Corp. is a gold-focused exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. The firm’s projects include Prospect Valley Gold, Shovelnose Gold, Skoonka North and Skoonka Creek Gold. The company was founded by Gareth Oswald Thomas on April 17, 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

