William Blair Comments on Planet Fitness, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PLNT)

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Planet Fitness in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 11th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. William Blair also issued estimates for Planet Fitness’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PLNT. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Planet Fitness from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.17.

Shares of NYSE PLNT opened at $86.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.96, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.32.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $154.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.79 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 9.30%. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS.

In related news, CEO Christopher Rondeau sold 150,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $14,410,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Planet Fitness by 388.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

