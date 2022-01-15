William Blair Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 10th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.92 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.08. William Blair also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2024 earnings at $7.89 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.86 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 43.05% and a negative net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $71.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

BMY stock opened at $64.93 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $144.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.42.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,261,000 after purchasing an additional 59,611 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $8,692,000. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 10.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 53,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

