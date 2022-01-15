Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $11.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 28.21% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WIPRO LTD-ADR provides comprehensive IT solutions and services, including systems integration, Information Systems outsourcing, package implementation, software application development and maintenance, and research and development services to corporations globally. Wipro Limited is the first PCMM Level 5 and SEI CMM Level certified IT Services Company globally. “

Get Wipro alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.62.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Wipro has a 1 year low of $6.09 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a PE ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wipro will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 162,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 507,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 108,330 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,939,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Wipro by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 77,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wipro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wipro (WIT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.