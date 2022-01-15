WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will report earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.10 and the lowest is $0.08. WisdomTree Investments posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Friday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow WisdomTree Investments.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.65 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

WETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:WETF traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 470,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,665. WisdomTree Investments has a 1-year low of $5.13 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock has a market cap of $927.38 million, a PE ratio of 45.64 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 3.77.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,489,000 after purchasing an additional 13,949 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth about $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

See Also: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WisdomTree Investments (WETF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.