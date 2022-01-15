Wolfe Research Upgrades L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) to “Outperform”

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $266.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on LHX. UBS Group cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $248.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.77.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

LHX opened at $227.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.86. L3Harris Technologies has a 1 year low of $168.70 and a 1 year high of $246.08.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.97%.

In related news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total value of $1,522,298.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. 81.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.