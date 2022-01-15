World Asset Management Inc Cuts Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

World Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 45.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HCA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.90.

In related news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 9,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,338,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total transaction of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $257.00 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $269.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $245.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

