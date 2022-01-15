World Asset Management Inc Has $951,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

World Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 270.3% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.33.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 30,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.67, for a total transaction of $9,302,019.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,776 shares of company stock valued at $22,149,231. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP opened at $328.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $303.73 and its 200 day moving average is $281.08. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.77 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.61.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The company’s revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.38%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

