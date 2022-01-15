World Asset Management Inc Sells 191 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DexCom were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 291,304 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $159,302,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,569,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,377,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830,424 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $781,591,000 after buying an additional 542,070 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in DexCom by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,206,782 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $515,296,000 after buying an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DexCom from $576.00 to $570.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.50.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $447.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $563.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.74. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The company has a market cap of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.53 and a beta of 0.78.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 3,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.84, for a total value of $1,943,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,420 shares of company stock worth $8,597,547. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

