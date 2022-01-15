World Asset Management Inc Sells 288 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV bought a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Moody’s by 421.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 99 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 106 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Moody’s by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 90.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Shares of MCO opened at $353.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.17. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $261.38 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $380.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.17. Moody’s had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 99.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $414.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $419.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $402.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $428.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.27.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.82, for a total value of $181,848.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.92, for a total value of $71,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,390 shares of company stock valued at $556,086. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

See Also: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.