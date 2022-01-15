World Asset Management Inc Sells 621 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

World Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Progressive by 9,732.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Progressive by 221.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $4,645,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $7,144,764. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PGR. Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.50.

PGR stock opened at $109.75 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.09 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. The company has a market cap of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.50.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.