World Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 11.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,318 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,687,604 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $4,667,296,000 after buying an additional 2,560,895 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,011,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,829,566 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,233,514,000 after buying an additional 724,435 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,882.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 638,106 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $124,985,000 after acquiring an additional 616,709 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,900,169 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $596,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.96.

NXPI stock opened at $225.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $59.91 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $223.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.40. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $156.02 and a one year high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

