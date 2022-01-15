Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) Trading Down 0.9%

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC)’s stock price dropped 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.17. Approximately 335,715 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 564,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.19.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$3.75 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xebec Adsorption presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.61.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$334.14 million and a PE ratio of -5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.78, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.17.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$26.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$33.34 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Xebec Adsorption Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xebec Adsorption Company Profile (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

