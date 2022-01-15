Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Receives $44.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, insider Seggern Christopher Von acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.40 per share, for a total transaction of $97,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 17,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $550,060.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $31.96 on Wednesday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.61 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.08. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 328.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.30%. The business had revenue of $8.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.