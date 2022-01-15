XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $65.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.46 and a beta of 2.13. XPEL has a 1-year low of $44.11 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $68.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.04 million. XPEL had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 48.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. On average, analysts predict that XPEL will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPEL news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $1,492,830.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $1,331,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 311,800 shares of company stock worth $21,934,480 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 199.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of XPEL during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPEL by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

