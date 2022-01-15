Xuez (XUEZ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $57,100.00

Xuez (CURRENCY:XUEZ) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Xuez coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0134 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Xuez has traded up 19.4% against the US dollar. Xuez has a market cap of $57,022.95 and approximately $57,100.00 worth of Xuez was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Xuez

Xuez (CRYPTO:XUEZ) is a coin. Xuez’s total supply is 5,211,315 coins and its circulating supply is 4,244,881 coins. The Reddit community for Xuez is /r/XUEZ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Xuez is xuezcoin.com . Xuez’s official Twitter account is @XUEZcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

XUEZ is a peer to peer digital asset, with the mission of building and providing an open platform where privacy and anonymity are prioritized and valued as they are a fundamental human right. These rights are recognized in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, The International Convention on Civil and Political right and in many other international and regional treaties. The XUEZ protocol is being specifically designed, not only to address the inherent problems plaguing Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but also to build and disrupt central entities through our distribution phase, while building the next-generation decentralized information infrastructure.

Xuez Coin Trading

