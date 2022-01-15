YENTEN Trading Up 25.6% Over Last Week (YTN)

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. Over the last week, YENTEN has traded 25.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. YENTEN has a market capitalization of $113,909.69 and $26.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One YENTEN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,108.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,329.84 or 0.07724360 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.58 or 0.00342345 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $390.40 or 0.00905617 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00011228 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.75 or 0.00075976 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.96 or 0.00505614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.29 or 0.00260475 BTC.

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YENTEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

