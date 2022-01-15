Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Stock Position Lowered by OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A

OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lessened its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Yum! Brands makes up 1.5% of OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $3,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth $6,902,000. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.1% during the second quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 374,064 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,029,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 14.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 213,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,823 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. 78.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $177,644.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,525 shares of company stock valued at $1,212,333. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. MKM Partners upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.42.

NYSE YUM opened at $127.06 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.62.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 24.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.54%.

About Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

