Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ecovyst Inc (NYSE:ECVT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.15 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ecovyst’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.17. Ecovyst reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecovyst will report full year earnings of $0.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.51. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ecovyst.

Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.77 million. Ecovyst had a negative net margin of 40.37% and a positive return on equity of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

ECVT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ecovyst in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.80 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ecovyst from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecovyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.22.

Shares of Ecovyst stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 220,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,746. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.39. Ecovyst has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other Ecovyst news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 5,224,966 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total value of $47,651,689.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ltd Ineos sold 416,255 shares of Ecovyst stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.12, for a total transaction of $3,796,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $130,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $141,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecovyst during the third quarter worth about $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Ecovyst, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services.

