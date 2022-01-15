Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.56 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) will report $14.56 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.59 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.53 million. Elys Game Technology posted sales of $12.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Elys Game Technology will report full year sales of $48.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $46.41 million to $50.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $57.37 million, with estimates ranging from $54.00 million to $60.74 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Elys Game Technology.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Elys Game Technology had a negative return on equity of 36.86% and a negative net margin of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ ELYS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. 169,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,639. Elys Game Technology has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $8.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In related news, major shareholder Gold Street Capital Corp. purchased 34,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $113,706.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 139,953 shares of company stock worth $477,224. 41.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Elys Game Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $384,000. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elys Game Technology Company Profile

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

