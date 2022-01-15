Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Brokerages expect Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) to report $1.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.53 billion. Fastenal posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year sales of $5.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.01 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $6.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on FAST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

Shares of FAST stock traded down $1.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,379,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,516,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 4.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.47 and a 200-day moving average of $56.87. The company has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.19, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.25. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $64.75.

In related news, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $381,566.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,550,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,349,690. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in Fastenal by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 66,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

