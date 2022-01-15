Zacks: Analysts Anticipate GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.19 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) will report $2.19 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.15 billion and the highest is $2.23 billion. GameStop reported sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year sales of $5.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.91 billion to $5.99 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $6.28 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.87). GameStop had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a negative return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.53) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of GameStop from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of GameStop in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Shares of NYSE:GME traded down $5.83 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.65. 3,846,080 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,717,410. GameStop has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $483.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of -56.63 and a beta of -2.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GameStop by 275.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in GameStop in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in GameStop in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of GameStop by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

