Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to Post -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NYSE:WTER) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings. Alkaline Water reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full-year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to ($0.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.14). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Alkaline Water.

Alkaline Water (NYSE:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million.

Alkaline Water stock remained flat at $$1.13 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,308. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

