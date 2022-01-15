Zacks: Analysts Anticipate UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) Will Post Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for UWM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.14. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UWM will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover UWM.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $690.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.45 million.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UWM in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush upgraded shares of UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.48.

NYSE:UWMC opened at $5.72 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.10. UWM has a 52 week low of $5.41 and a 52 week high of $12.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in UWM by 8,171.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,044,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,610 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in UWM by 94.8% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 29,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 14,597 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 119.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 88,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 553,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of UWM by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 80,229 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UWM by 613.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 185,166 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.73% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

