Zacks: Analysts Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) will post earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.84. WNS reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.26 to $3.44. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $254.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.53 million. WNS had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 11.63%. WNS’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on WNS from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

NYSE:WNS traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $91.28. 265,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,810. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 39.86, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.39. WNS has a 1-year low of $66.58 and a 1-year high of $91.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in WNS by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 17,422 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in WNS by 288.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of WNS by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

