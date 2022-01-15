Zacks: Analysts Expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Brokerages expect Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) to announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Clean Harbors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $937.90 million to $1.09 billion. Clean Harbors posted sales of $796.19 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Clean Harbors will report full year sales of $3.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.78 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.43 billion to $4.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Clean Harbors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $951.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.00 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.38%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS.

CLH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. CJS Securities raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Clean Harbors from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 2,118 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.02, for a total value of $209,724.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian P. Weber sold 2,390 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $236,371.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,011 shares of company stock valued at $710,143 over the last ninety days. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

CLH traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $96.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 1.67. Clean Harbors has a 12 month low of $75.65 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen business segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services; industrial services; field services; and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading: Street Name

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clean Harbors (CLH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.